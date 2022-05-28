Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.