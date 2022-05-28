Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -229.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

