Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMBM. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.10.

CMBM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $393.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

