Callodine Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up 3.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

NYSE MPW remained flat at $$18.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,959,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,138. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.