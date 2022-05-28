Callodine Capital Management LP Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.6% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after acquiring an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $925,967,000 after acquiring an additional 870,601 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.11. 3,294,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.