Callodine Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,000 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 1,458,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,495. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.