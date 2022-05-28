Caleres, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE:CAL opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $159,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,341.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,176 shares of company stock worth $1,131,633 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Caleres by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

