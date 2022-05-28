Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 222.30 on August 4th

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 222.30 ($2.80) per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CLDN opened at GBX 3,725 ($46.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.34. Caledonia Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 3,030 ($38.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,151.21 ($52.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,644.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,682.03.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

