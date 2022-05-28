Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Increases Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Caffyns’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CFYN stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 553.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 550.13. Caffyns has a 52 week low of GBX 370 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 650 ($8.18). The company has a market capitalization of £16.24 million and a PE ratio of 8.71.

In other news, insider Sarah J. Caffyn acquired 3,639 shares of Caffyns stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,014.50 ($25,184.98).

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, LEVC, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

