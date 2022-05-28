Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

NYSE BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.44.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.