Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
NYSE BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.44.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
