Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $142.41 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at $246,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.86.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

