Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.86.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.78 and its 200-day moving average is $228.44.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 121.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 37,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 27.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 580,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,513,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

