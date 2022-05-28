Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $32,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

