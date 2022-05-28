Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BVRDF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.93 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

