Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 93.6% in May

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the April 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.