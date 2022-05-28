Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits Market Cap of $157,626.21

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $157,626.21 and approximately $50,498.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00706811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00510321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

