Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 15.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,303.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

