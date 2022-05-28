Brokerages Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target at $515.00

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZURVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Zurich Insurance Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. 111,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,477. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

