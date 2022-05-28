Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $12.72

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.72.

COOK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $28,329,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Traeger has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

