Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price at $91.29

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,683. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $647.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

