Brokerages Set Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Price Target at $78.75

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion (Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

