Brokerages Set Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Price Target at €39.61

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €39.61 ($42.14).

SZG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SZG traded up €0.88 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €38.02 ($40.45). 61,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($51.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €39.74 and its 200-day moving average is €35.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

