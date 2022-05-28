Brokerages Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price at $161.89

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,215,000 after buying an additional 815,531 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE traded up $7.57 on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 237,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. The stock has a market cap of $826.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $54.42 and a 52 week high of $228.81.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

