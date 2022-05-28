Brokerages Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target at $172.50

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on LANC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ LANC traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 106,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,979,000 after buying an additional 332,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,413,000 after buying an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $17,812,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

