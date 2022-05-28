Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT at $315.00

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.35) to GBX 375 ($4.72) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Kingfisher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.