Brokerages Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target at $13.81

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVPAF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

IVPAF stock opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

