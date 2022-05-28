Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $27.33

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 904,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

