Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Target Price at $27.33

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 904,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76.
In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
