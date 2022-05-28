Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.94. Capital Power has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

