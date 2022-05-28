Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) to post ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.97). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.21) to ($4.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.10) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.65. 788,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,838. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

