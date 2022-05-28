Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) will report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. HP reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.87.

HPQ stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $38.75. 14,840,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,535,305. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after buying an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $45,704,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.