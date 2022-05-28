Brokerages Expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 364,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,995. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expensify by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

