Brokerages Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) to report $632.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $565.27 million and the highest is $777.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $440.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.55. 1,736,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

