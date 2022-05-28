Brokerages Anticipate Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $31.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $127.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $131.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $165.69 million, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $174.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 118,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,391. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

