Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.88. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.07. 3,773,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.