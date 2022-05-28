Brokerages Anticipate The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interpublic Group of Companies.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,645,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,397. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

