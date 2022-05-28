Brokerages Anticipate SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) will report $4.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.92 million. SQZ Biotechnologies posted sales of $4.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $26.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $57.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.20 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 303.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Klavs F. Jensen purchased 14,326 shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $50,427.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,647.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 163,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQZ stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.54. 135,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,645. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

