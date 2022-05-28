Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will post sales of $106.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $107.47 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $79.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $429.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $454.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $508.33 million, with estimates ranging from $485.20 million to $531.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.52 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.25. 370,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.98. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.