Brokerages Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMAO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMAO traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

