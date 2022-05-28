Brokerages Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $12.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $12.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $12.26 and the highest is $13.39. Credit Acceptance reported earnings of $17.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $53.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $46.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $53.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.80.

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 28,897 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.37, for a total value of $17,580,067.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,732 shares in the company, valued at $663,568,626.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CACC traded up $8.60 on Friday, reaching $590.00. 35,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,044. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $563.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.