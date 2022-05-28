Brokerages Anticipate CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.43). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

CINC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,256. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

