Brokerages Anticipate Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to report sales of $60.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Centerspace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.06 million. Centerspace posted sales of $46.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerspace will report full year sales of $243.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centerspace.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

CSR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 92,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $112.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -470.97%.

In related news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after buying an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Centerspace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerspace (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.