Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 417,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,212. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

