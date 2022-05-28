Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $25.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) to announce $25.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $28.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.45. AutoZone reported earnings of $26.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $114.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $112.41 to $117.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $124.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $115.69 to $128.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,095.33.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $26.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,055.39. 226,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,041.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,978.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

