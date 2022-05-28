Brokerages Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.75. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AHT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 940,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $191.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $77.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

