Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $32.62 on Friday, hitting $583.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,449. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $586.76 and a 200 day moving average of $591.20. The company has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $60,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $675.92.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.