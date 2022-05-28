Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $583.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.92.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

