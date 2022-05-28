Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 6.5% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,309,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,966,770. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

