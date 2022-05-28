Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 107,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Sonic Fund II L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,710. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

