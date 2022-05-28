Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

BHF stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 403,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,710. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after acquiring an additional 400,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after acquiring an additional 809,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

