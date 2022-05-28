Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

